What Is a Labubu and How Much Does It Cost? A Viral Fashion Trend on Social Media

This peculiar plush toy with sharp teeth, pointy ears and a mischievous smile has become the coveted item for celebrities, influencers, and fans of the “cute-creepy” or “horror-cute” aesthetic.

Behind the phenomenon lies Pop Mart, the Chinese designer-toy company that has posted a 350% jump in profits in the first half of 2024, driven largely by the global frenzy sparked by this plush monster.

What is a Labubu?

The Labubu’s origin traces back to 2015, when artist Kasing Lung created it as a character inspired by Norse mythology. However, it wasn’t until 2023, with Labubu plushes released as keychains, that the character really took off commercially. The secret to its success lay in Pop Mart’s sales strategy: “blind boxes,” where buyers don’t know which model they’ll get until they open it.

The turning point came in 2024 when Lisa, a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, shared her love for Labubu on social media. Her posts on Instagram and TikTok, showing several plush models, were replicated millions of times, sparking a wave of fans eager to get theirs.

Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna didn’t hesitate to join the trend. The latter was spotted with a Labubu Lychee Berry adorning her Louis Vuitton bag, cementing the character as a luxury-alternative accessory.

On platforms like TikTok, fans have popularized pairing Labubu with pastel mini Trader Joe’s bags, creating a visual style that sits somewhere between childish, quirky, and chic.

How much does a Labubu cost and where can you buy them?

Tracking down a Labubu has become a mission: all models are sold out on the official Pop Mart site and in-store availability is limited. Prices range from $43.99 to $84.99, but resale values can skyrocket. For example, on StockX, a box containing six Labubus can fetch up to $310.

Labubu’s success has had a direct impact on Pop Mart’s finances, which doubled its revenue to 13.04 billion yuan (about $1.81 billion) in 2024. Plush toy sales surged by more than 1,200% and now account for nearly 22% of the company’s total revenue, according to its latest annual report.

From an illustrated monster in children’s books to a style icon and symbol of exclusivity, Labubu has positioned itself as the unexpected cultural phenomenon of 2025. And as its popularity continues to rise, snagging one seems more a matter of luck than budget.