Millions Could Lose SNAP Benefits: Check This Before Your Benefits Are Canceled

If you receive SNAP benefits to buy food, there is a question you should consider right now: Are you still meeting all the requirements to keep the assistance?

This is not a minor concern. Participation in the nutrition assistance program has fallen by more than 5 million people from July 2025 to June 2026, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) based on data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The decline affects nearly the entire country.

Behind that drop there are several factors. The new federal SNAP rules are tightening conditions for certain beneficiaries and, in some cases, a person may stop receiving benefits not simply because their salary has increased.

Why could you lose your SNAP benefits?

One of the points you should review is the SNAP recertification. Your assistance is not necessarily permanent: the state periodically reviews whether you still meet the requirements.

If you received a renewal notice, don’t put it off. An incomplete filing, outdated information, or not replying within the deadline can end up affecting your case.

You should also pay attention to changes in the SNAP work requirements. The new rules altered the conditions for certain adults deemed able to work. Depending on your situation, you may have to meet work activities, training, or certain exceptions to continue receiving the aid.

The USDA notes that eligibility rules have changed and that income and resource requirements are updated each year. For the period from October 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027, for example, the gross monthly income limit for a four-person household in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. is $3,575.

What you should check if you receive SNAP. Image created with artificial intelligence Leonardo.ai. Credit: leonardo.ai | Courtesy

This last point deserves special care for Latino families. The USDA acknowledges recent changes related to the eligibility of people who are not United States citizens. Therefore, if your household includes members with different migration statuses, it is not wise to assume that everyone will be treated the same way.

What to do if your SNAP is suspended or canceled?

If you receive a letter informing you that your benefits will terminate, read the exact reason before writing off the case.

USAGov reminds that SNAP is administered through each state and that you can contact your state office to review your eligibility, apply for the benefit, or check your EBT card balance.

Additionally, if you think there was an error, review the instructions in your notice to learn how to appeal the decision. Some states allow you to request a hearing to challenge the cancellation.

And there is one detail that can make a difference: do not wait for your card to stop working to investigate what happened. If you have a renewal or termination notice, that document can tell you exactly what information is missing and the deadline you have to act.

The reduction of millions of participants shows that SNAP is undergoing one of its biggest transformations in years. For you, the difference may lie in something as concrete as a recertification date, a work requirement, or a piece of data that your agency has on file incorrectly.