California’s New Paid Holiday: Which Workers Will Be Paid and Take the Day Off

Another day off work with pay sounds pretty good. But before you mark the date on the calendar, you have to read the fine print. California has just created a new state holiday paid for Native American Day, although that does not mean that all state workers will automatically get a paid day off.

The governor, Gavin Newsom, signed AB 1841, which changes how this celebration is treated in the workplace. Native American Day is observed on the fourth Friday of September, and the next date will be September 24, 2027.

The measure acknowledges California’s Indigenous communities while at the same time introducing a change that could end up directly affecting the work calendar and payroll of certain public employees.

Who will be eligible for the new paid holiday in California?

This is the detail that matters most if you work in the state: the new law does not require all California employers to grant you a paid day off.

Under AB 1841 approved by California, the legislation makes Native American Day a paid holiday for state employees, but its general application depends on the Legislature allocating the necessary funds.

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that the measure is part of a package of laws related to the state’s Indigenous communities’ priorities.

In practical terms, the benefit is divided as follows:

This last difference is fundamental.

If you work in a Los Angeles restaurant, a San Diego supermarket, a Riverside construction site, or a private company in San Francisco, the approval of AB 1841 does not automatically mean you will have a new paid day off.

When will California’s new paid holiday take effect?

Native American Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday of September. In 2027 it will fall on Friday, September 24.

California already recognized this date, but until now it did not function as a regular paid holiday for the majority of state staff. Employees who wanted to be absent could rely on vacation hours, annual leave, compensatory time, or personal holiday credits.

The new legislation changes that scenario by laying the groundwork to convert the celebration into a paid break for state workers covered by the rule.

Will you be paid more if you work on the holiday?

Not necessarily.

Just because a date is considered a holiday does not automatically mean that all workers who show up that day must receive a special rate.

For certain public employees who need to work — for example, in security, essential services, or facilities that cannot suspend operations — compensation will depend on their job classification, the applicable rules, and, when applicable, their collective bargaining agreement.

And for private-sector workers the situation is even clearer: AB 1841 does not create a general right to earn more for working on Native American Day.

Why did California create this new holiday?

There is more behind the paycheck.

Newsom signed the measure on Native American Day itself, along with other laws aimed at strengthening the state’s relationship with Indigenous communities. The governor noted that the initiatives seek to recognize their role in California’s history and culture.

The headline and your wallet, however, may not always align. California will indeed have a new state-paid holiday, but it will not be a universal day off for all workers.

If you work for the state, you’ll need to stay informed about the budget implementation and the rules that apply to your position. If you’re in a private company, it will be your employer’s policy or your employment contract that determines whether that September Friday ends up being a day off… or just another day at work.