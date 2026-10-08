California Minimum Wage 2027: How Much You’ll Earn Per Hour Starting January

If you earn California’s minimum wage, your paycheck will see a modest uptick as 2027 begins. The state rate will rise from $16.90 per hour to $17.40 per hour on January 1, 2027—a $0.50 increase that may look small when viewed hourly, but could mean roughly $1,040 more each year if you work 40 hours a week throughout the year.

The increase has already been confirmed by the California Department of Industrial Relations. The new rate will be mandatory for most workers covered by the state minimum wage, regardless of the size of the business.

How much will you earn with the California minimum wage in 2027?

That is where the $0.50 boost starts to look different.

If you work 40 hours per week earning exactly $17.40 per hour, your gross pay would be roughly:

These amounts are before taxes, withholdings, and other payroll deductions.

Currently, the state minimum is $16.90 per hour, in effect since January 1, 2026. California law sets annual adjustments linked to inflation and caps annual increases at a maximum of 3.5%.

Will all California workers earn $17.40?

Here you need to pay attention because $17.40 will be the state floor, not necessarily what you are entitled to earn.

Some cities and counties in California set local minimum wages higher than the state minimum. In addition, there are special rules for certain industries. The Department of Industrial Relations notes, for example, that workers covered in fast-food restaurants are already subject to a higher sector wage, and some health workers also have different scales.

This means that if you work in Los Angeles, San Francisco, or another jurisdiction with a higher local rate, your employer must verify the applicable minimum wage for your workplace. They cannot simply pay you $17.40 because that is the new state figure.

What happens if your employer doesn’t raise your wage in January?

Starting on January 1, 2027, a worker covered by the state minimum should not receive less than $17.40 for each hour worked.

The Office of the Labor Commissioner advises documenting any pay below the minimum and raising the issue with the employer. If it is not corrected, you can approach that office to file a wage claim.

And there is another point that often goes overlooked: the raise also changes the rules for certain salaried workers who are considered exempt from overtime pay.

Why will some workers have to earn at least $72,384?

The calculation is directly tied to the minimum wage.

To meet one of the salary thresholds for certain overtime exemptions, an employee must earn at least the equivalent of twice the state minimum wage for a full-time position.

With the new rate, the official calculation now reads: $17.40 × 2 × 40 hours × 52 weeks = $72,384 per year.

That represents an increase from the $70,304 threshold set for 2026.

For those living on the edge of rent, groceries, gasoline, and services, an extra fifty cents per hour isn’t enough to fully transform the family budget on its own. But it isn’t money to be dismissed either. In a full-time job, that amounts to about $20 more per week and around $1,040 more per year before taxes.

If you work in California, December will be a good time to review your paycheck. Starting on January 1, 2027, those $17.40 will no longer be an expectation—they will be the new state minimum.