The $1,200 Check Begins Today: Who Will Get the Money

If you live in Alaska and have been checking your bank account for weeks, this week could be yours. The state begins distributing $1,200 payments to eligible residents on October 1, although not everyone will receive the money at the same time. The way you applied for the benefit and the status of your application will determine when you can access the deposit.

The money corresponds to Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) for 2026, a program that each year distributes to eligible residents a portion of the state’s permanent fund’s income.

This year there is an additional detail. The total payment is $1,200: $1,000 is the PFD and $200 is an energy relief payment approved by the Alaska Legislature through HB 263. The state Department of Revenue estimates that about 600,000 people will begin receiving their payments during this cycle.

Who Will Receive the $1,200 on October 1?

Not all beneficiaries will see the money today.

The Alaska Department of Revenue set a first round for October 1, 2026. To enter it, your application had to be in the status “Eligible-Not Paid” as of September 18, in addition to having submitted the application electronically and chosen direct deposit.

In simpler terms: if you met those conditions, the $1,200 should be part of this first distribution.

If you’re not in that group, there’s still another important date.

When Does the Second $1,200 Payment Arrive in October?

Mark October 22, 2026.

That day the second distribution will be made for 2026 applications that are in the condition “Eligible-Not Paid” as of October 12. In this round electronic and paper applications are included, as well as payments via direct deposit and check.

Physical checks will begin to be mailed from Juneau on October 22 itself. If you chose this option, you should also consider the time it takes for the mail to deliver it.

And watch out for a detail that’s easy to overlook: the program warns that it will not mail checks to addresses where the Postal Service has returned mail due to inability to deliver. You can verify and update your application information through myPFD.

What Requirements Must You Meet to Receive Alaska’s 2026 PFD?

This payment is not available to just anyone living in the United States, nor is simply moving to Alaska enough.

According to the official PFD requirements, to receive the 2026 dividend you must have been a resident of Alaska for the entirety of 2025 and, at the time of applying, intend to remain a resident of the state indefinitely.

There are also other conditions. Among the main ones:

Are the $1,200 PFD Payments Taxable?

Yes, and this point may surprise you when tax season arrives.

The Department of Revenue explains that the PFD received by adults is subject to federal income tax. For 2026 you must report the $1,200 corresponding to the dividend and the energy relief according to the applicable tax rules.

Even if part of the money is garnished, the state warns that the full dividend amount must be reported as taxable income.

If your payment does not appear on October 1, that does not automatically mean you’ve lost it. Alaska will continue making monthly distributions as other applications move to eligible-for-payment status.

So before you worry, log into myPFD and check two things: the status of your application and the banking or mailing information registered. For thousands of Alaska families, that $1,200 has already begun its journey.