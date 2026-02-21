Mourning Casts Shadow Over Star-Studded Ceremonia Festival Edition

Mexico City (AP) — Mourning overshadowed what would have been a star-studded edition of the Axe Ceremonia festival, with performances from Charli XCX, Natanael Cano, and Tomorrow X Together.

A photographer and a photojournalist from the music-focused outlet mr indie died on Saturday when a metal structure collapsed. Authorities in Mexico City opened an investigation and ordered the festival, which was in its 11th edition this year, to suspend its second day of activities, for which Tyler, the Creator, Massive Attack, and NSQK had originally been confirmed.

Ceremonia delivered memorable musical moments, also featuring performances by Meme del Real, Valgur, pablopablo, Magdalena Bay, Parcels, and Luisa Almaguer. Tragically, its 2025 edition was overshadowed by this tragedy.

mr indie remembered photographers Berenice Giles and Miguel Hernández with a post on Instagram.

“From our space, we want to honor their dedication, their love for music and photography, and their commitment to this project that was theirs as well,” they stated. “Berenice and Miguel will be remembered for all they contributed in life. Their gaze behind the lens, their sensitivity, and their energy remain with us.”