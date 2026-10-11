Nubank Arrives in the United States with 3.50% Savings, Free Card and Remittances

If you’re looking for a high-yield savings account, a no annual-fee credit card, or a cheaper way to send money abroad, there’s a new name starting to surface on the U.S. radar: Nubank. The Brazilian digital bank began its entry into the United States market with three products initially aimed at young consumers and the Hispanic population.

The bet is significant. Nubank already has a solid presence in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, and now aims to translate part of that model to the American market. Reuters reported that the company would begin by using a partner bank while it progresses toward obtaining its own banking license.

What does Nubank offer in the United States?

For now, the offering revolves around three financial products:

To provide deposit accounts, Nubank partnered with Lead Bank, an FDIC-insured institution. This means the account is currently offered under the partner-bank arrangement and not directly under Nubank’s own banking license.

That detail matters. If you’re considering opening an account, you shouldn’t confuse the product launch with the arrival of a fully independent U.S.-based bank.

Why does Nubank want to attract Hispanics in the U.S.?

Here is perhaps the most interesting part of the strategy.

David Vélez, founder and chief executive of Nubank, said the company sees an opportunity among U.S. consumers who still have limited access to credit or rely on financial products with high costs. The company also specifically identified Hispanics in the United States as one of its initial audiences.

The logic is fairly clear: millions of Latino consumers are already familiar with Nubank due to its operations in the region. For someone who arrived in the United States from Mexico, Brazil, or Colombia, encountering a familiar financial brand can represent an advantage over a completely unknown bank.

Reuters noted that the company intends to grow mainly organically in the United States, although Vélez did not rule out acquisitions to accelerate expansion.

Is Nubank’s 3.50% account truly attractive?

It depends on how the market evolves and, above all, on the full terms of the account.

The 3.50% yield may catch the eye immediately because it surpasses what many traditional savings accounts offer. But it’s not wise to focus solely on the headline number. Before moving your money, you should review requirements, minimum balance, limits, possible conditions, and how the rate can change.

It’s also worth comparing the annual yield Nubank offers with other high-yield savings accounts available in the United States. An attractive rate today won’t necessarily be the best in six months.

Will Nubank have its own bank in the United States?

Not yet.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) conditionally approved Nubank’s application in January, but the company still needs to complete other regulatory processes with the Federal Reserve and the FDIC.

Cristina Junqueira, Nubank cofounder and head of the U.S. operation, said she expects the bank to begin operating under its own structure next year. In the meantime, the partner-bank model will be the route to offer the products in the United States.

The expansion won’t be cheap or fast either. Vélez acknowledged that several years could pass before the U.S. operation becomes profitable. In Brazil, Nubank took eight years to reach profitability.

However, the company arrives with financial muscle. Reuters reported that Nubank surpassed $1 billion in net earnings and beat expectations during the second quarter.

For you, the most relevant thing now isn’t the stock price or how long it will take to turn a profit. It’s something simpler: if you’re Hispanic in the United States and you’re looking to save, build credit, or send money to your family in another country, Nubank has just put a new option on the table.