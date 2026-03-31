Onalaska Caregiver Pleads Guilty, Ordered to Pay $15,000 for Defrauding a Woman

March 31, 2026

Polk County, Texas (East Texas News) — A caregiver from Onalaska pleaded guilty after being accused of defrauding her Polk County employer of more than $70,000.

Nancy Kay Boyd, 60, pleaded guilty to exploitation of the elderly on March 4. She was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution and was sentenced to five years of probation. The charge of financial elder abuse was dismissed.

The investigation began in 2022 when the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported that Boyd had obtained more than $70,000 through ATM withdrawals, forged checks, the use of her employer’s credit card, and bank transfers while working as a home health caregiver, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that records totaling $79,689.81 were found to be fraudulent.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Man charged with kidnapping an acquaintance in Houston County while under the influence of hallucinogens

Latest Posts