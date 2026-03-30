Man charged with kidnapping an acquaintance in Houston County while under the influence of hallucinogens

Crockett, Texas (East Texas News) – A man was booked into the Houston County Jail on Sunday after allegedly getting high and preventing someone from leaving his vehicle.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, on March 15 a deputy responded to a call reporting that a suspect was detaining a man against his will.

The deputy located and spoke with both the suspect and the victim. He determined that the suspect, Christopher Russell Cross, had been using hallucinogenic mushrooms and PCP while driving with his companion. Once the hallucinogens and narcotics took effect, he refused to allow the passenger to exit the vehicle. He warned the passenger that he would “send him to Jesus” if he exited the vehicle and ordered him to urinate inside the pickup truck rather than outside, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy recovered nearly a pound (13.57 ounces) of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 64 grams (2.2 ounces) of PCP from the vehicle. Cross was arrested for kidnapping (F3), possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 (F2), and possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 (F2).

Cross remains in custody with a total bond of $60,000.