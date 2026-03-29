Chuck Norris Dies: Actor and Martial Arts Master

Chuck Norris, the renowned martial arts master and action star whose roles in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and other television programs and films made him an iconic tough guy — a figure that sparked internet parodies and earned admiration from presidents — has died at age 86.

Norris died on Thursday, in what his family described as a “sudden death.”

The family said in a statement posted on social media: “While we would prefer to keep the circumstances private, know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

Before becoming a cinema and television star, Norris enjoyed enormous success in competitive martial arts. He became a six-time world middleweight karate champion. He also founded his own American-styled karate lineage of Korean origin, sometimes known as Chun Kuk Do, and the United Fighting Arts Federation, which has awarded more than 3,300 Chuck Norris System black belts worldwide. Black Belt magazine inducted Norris into its Hall of Fame for holding a 10th dan black belt, the highest honor possible.

Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, on March 10, 1940, he grew up in poverty. At 12 years old he moved with his family to Torrance, California, and joined the Air Force after high school in 1958. It was during a deployment in Korea that he began training in martial arts, including judo and Tang Soo Do.

“I tried gymnastics and American football at North Torrance High,” he told The Associated Press in 1982. “I played some football, but I also spent a lot of time on the bench. I really wasn’t athletic until I was in the service in Korea.”

After receiving an honorable discharge in 1962, he worked as an office clerk for Northrop Aircraft and applied to become a police officer, but he was put on a waiting list. In the meantime, he opened a martial arts studio, which expanded into a chain, with students that included stars like Bob Barker, Priscilla Presley, Donny and Marie Osmond, and Steve McQueen, whom he later credited with having encouraged him to pursue acting.

Norris made his film debut as an uncredited bodyguard in the 1968 movie The Wrecking Crew, which included a fight with Dean Martin. He had crossed paths with Bruce Lee in martial arts circles. Their friendship — sometimes as sparring partners — evolved into an iconic confrontation in the 1972 film Return of the Dragon, in which Lee fights and defeats Norris’s character in the Colosseum in Rome.

He went on to appear in more than 20 films, including Missing in Action, The Delta Force, and Sidekicks.

“I wanted to project on screen a certain image of a hero,” Norris said in 1982. “I had seen many antiheroes in which the protagonist was neither good nor evil. There wasn’t anyone to root for.”

In 1993 he assumed his most famous role, as a lawman who fights crime on the television series Walker, Texas Ranger. The show ran for nine seasons and, in 2010, the then-governor Rick Perry awarded him the title of honorary Texas Ranger. Later, the Texas Senate named him honorary Texan.

Norris explained to AP in 1996, when talking about the series: “It’s not violence for violence’s sake, but violence with a moral framework. It seeks to show the proper meaning of what it’s about: fighting injustice with justice, good against evil. … It’s entertainment for the whole family.”

Norris also made a surprise comedic appearance as a decisive judge in the final game of the 2004 film Dodgeball. In recent years he took on very occasional acting roles, such as The Expendables 2 (2012) and Agent Recon (2024).

It was around the Dodgeball era that his tough-guy image became legendary, literally: the “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral on the internet with hyperbolic claims such as: “Chuck Norris once had a staring contest with the sun—and won,” and: “They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t hard enough for his beard.”

Norris eventually embraced the absurdity of the memes and produced “The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book,” which mixed his favorites with stories allegedly real and the codes by which he claimed to live. He would also write martial arts instruction books, memoirs, political opinions, Civil War-era historical fiction, and more.

“For some who know little about my martial arts careers or the film work, but perhaps grew up with ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ it seems I have become something of a legendary superhero icon. I feel honored and humbled,” Norris wrote in the prologue to the Facts book.

That book raised money for a nonprofit he founded with President George H.W. Bush that promoted teaching martial arts to children.

The deliberately outrageous claims surfaced during the 2008 Republican presidential primaries, when Norris endorsed Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and recorded an ad that played with the “Chuck Norris facts.”

Later, supporters of President Donald Trump promoted “Trump Facts” along the same line, and political analysts also tried, describing the commander in chief’s decision to capture the acting president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, as a “Chuck Norris Moment,” and its initial effect on oil prices as a “Chuck Norris Premium.”

Norris was outspoken about his Christian faith and his support for the right to bear arms, and he backed political candidates for years; he even went skydiving with Bush for the former president’s 80th birthday. Regarding Trump, Norris supported him in the 2016 general election and wrote guest columns praising him without endorsing him explicitly in the run-up to the 2020 and 2024 elections.

Norris is survived by five children: the actors’ doubles Mike and Eric, with his late ex-wife Dianne Holechek; the twins Dakota and Danilee, with his wife Gena Norris; and Dina, born from a “one-night stand” in the early 1960s revealed in his memoir.

Norris celebrated his birthday a little over a week before his death, posting a sparring video on Instagram.