One Dead After Pickup Truck Overturned and Submerged in Creek Near Jacksonville

October 28, 2025

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — A man from Jacksonville, who had been reported missing Sunday morning, was found dead.

Angel Anthony Gamboa, 20, was reported missing around 8:30 a.m., according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Later that same day, a passerby reported a pickup truck overturned near County Road 3305 west of Jacksonville, Dickson said.

Around 6 p.m., rescuers located the truck submerged in a creek, with Gamboa inside. The sheriff said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy has been ordered.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
The Alzheimer’s Alliance Faces Uncertainty Over Possible Federal Grant Cuts

Latest Posts