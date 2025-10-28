One Dead After Pickup Truck Overturned and Submerged in Creek Near Jacksonville

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — A man from Jacksonville, who had been reported missing Sunday morning, was found dead.

Angel Anthony Gamboa, 20, was reported missing around 8:30 a.m., according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Later that same day, a passerby reported a pickup truck overturned near County Road 3305 west of Jacksonville, Dickson said.

Around 6 p.m., rescuers located the truck submerged in a creek, with Gamboa inside. The sheriff said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy has been ordered.