The Alzheimer’s Alliance Faces Uncertainty Over Possible Federal Grant Cuts

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – The Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance is pausing funding in some areas due to uncertainty about its federal funding.

The alliance receives federal assistance through the Area Agency on Aging, which is part of ETCOG (East Texas Council of Governments).

ETCOG says it has received 80% of its federal funding for the year, but does not know when the remaining 20% will arrive. ETCOG’s communications director, Lindsay Vanderbilt, told KLTV that they aren’t sure when it will be disbursed, but they are confident it will come.

Meanwhile, the Alzheimer’s Alliance is pausing the intake of new respite clients. This is what funds one of its two federal grants.

Respite involves sending a provider to relieve a caregiver who is caring for a loved one full-time.

“It’s a truly crucial service for some; some have used it to receive cancer treatment, others to attend their children’s graduations,” said Bonnie Varner, the alliance’s executive director.

The other grant that’s paused helps with advertising. The Alliance expects to receive another $27,000 for the rest of the year.

Varner urges those in need of services, including respite, to continue contacting the Alliance.

“Either we secure those funds, or we’ll find them in other ways,” Varner said.