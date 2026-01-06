Police Chase Ends With the Arrest of Three People in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Authorities in Jasper County said that the search that began in Buna ended with the arrest of all three suspects after they ventured into the woods on Wednesday.

The three were identified as Ja’Shawn Thompson, 19, Rashode Wiltz, 21, both from Beaumont, and a 16-year-old.

The suspects, who were reportedly riding in a stolen Beaumont vehicle, hid in the woods after fleeing from a deputy on Wednesday morning. According to Jasper County Sheriff Chuck Havard, the suspects headed east of Highway 62 in Buna, near County Roads 803 and 797.

Havard noted that the 16-year-old was arrested on Highway 62, just north of FM 2246, around 12:15 p.m.

Subsequently it was reported that the remaining two suspects, Thompson and Wiltz, were seen walking along FM 2246 in the southern part of Jasper County around 2:34 p.m., which led to their arrest.

One suspect arrested and two remain at large after Buna pursuit