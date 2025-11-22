Rising Demand Outpaces Food Banks Amid Government Shutdown and SNAP Benefits Delays

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The federal government shutdown has now stretched to four weeks, and food banks across Texas are working hard to meet rising demand.

Many families aren’t receiving their paychecks or are facing delays in SNAP benefits.

With SNAP benefits slated to be suspended on November 1, local food banks are bracing for a substantial spike in demand.

“Families need to eat,” says 62-year-old SNAP recipient Lolita Thomas, who has been waiting outside the Swan Food Bank in Tyler for three hours.

Her SNAP benefits could be at risk soon.

“This is going to get worse,” Thomas says.

As of November 1, the USDA announced SNAP benefits would not be issued due to the government shutdown.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Thomas says. “I don’t think it’s fair.”

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, nearly 15% of SNAP beneficiaries are adults 60 years of age and older.

In Smith County, 9.1% of households receive SNAP benefits.

“That’s not fair to families,” Thomas says.

Michael Close, chief operating officer of the Swan Food Bank, has seen a 17% increase over the past three weeks in the number of people seeking food assistance.

He normally serves about 250 people per week, but now serves nearly 350.

“I expect more than 400 today,” Close says.

This includes an addition of 25 to 30 new people each week.

“It’s tough,” Close says. “Really tough, but we’re going to get through this, and that’s why we’re here.”

Deidra Harrison, chairwoman of the board of Nacogdoches HOPE, is worried.

“I fear people will go hungry,” Harrison says. “More people will come, which is great—we want them to come, but it’s hard.”

Harrison notes that East Texas Food Bank’s supplies have dwindled, prices have climbed, and options have narrowed.

“East Texas Food Bank is trying to secure more staples and items we can stock, but even with the USDA facing challenges, there aren’t enough foods available for us,” Harrison says.

Food banks are expected to seek other avenues and lean on their food rescue programs to balance the demand if it continues to rise.

“If we have the opportunity to rely on other private donors and other local farms willing to donate to our food banks, that would be fantastic,” Close says.

Feeding Texas says SNAP payment delays could affect 126,000 Texans a day and cost more than $614 million in statewide food assistance.