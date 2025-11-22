Deportation Flights Begin From Alligator Alcatraz, Florida Governor Announces

OCHOPPEE, Florida (AP) — Deportation flights carrying migrants from the detention center known as the “Alligator Alcatraz” to other countries began in recent days, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Friday.

DeSantis noted that flights operated by the Department of Homeland Security have moved more than 100 migrants from the detention facility in the remote Everglades, and he expects that figure to rise soon.

Critics have condemned the facility as cruel and inhumane, but DeSantis and other Republican state officials have defended it as part of the state’s aggressive effort to back President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.