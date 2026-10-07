Trump to Enroll 60 Million Children in These Accounts — Will Your Child Receive $1,000?

If you have children under 18 in the United States, there is a financial change you should know about. The Treasury Department has just completed automatic enrollment of more than 60 million children in the called Trump Accounts, investment accounts created to help new generations accumulate money over the long term.

And here is the detail that can be confusing: that the account has been created automatically does not mean you already have access to it or that your child will automatically receive the $1,000 from the government.

The Treasury confirmed on October 1 that every eligible under-18 with a valid Social Security number now has an account ready to be claimed.

Does Your Child Already Have a Trump Account?

In principle, yes, if they meet the eligibility requirements. The aim of this mass enrollment is to remove one of the program’s main hurdles: that parents had to initiate the process on their own.

Now the path is different. To claim your child’s Trump account, you will need to verify your identity and demonstrate your relationship with the minor. The Treasury notes that you can do this through the official Trump Accounts app.

This is especially important if you hadn’t taken any action so far. You should not assume that, because the account already exists, the money will be available to you without any action.

Who Can Receive the $1,000?

Here comes the second part of the story.

The program provides a one-time contribution of $1,000 from the federal government, but it does not apply to all enrolled minors.

According to the IRS, the so-called pilot contribution is targeted at children who:

The IRS explains that this $1,000 contribution must be selected by an authorized person and that the account must be claimed to receive the money.

Therefore, if you have a baby born in 2025 or a child born in 2026, 2027 or 2028, it’s worth checking their status specifically.

How Much Money Can You Contribute Going Forward?

It isn’t a check you can withdraw to pay rent, buy groceries, or cover an emergency.

Trump Accounts function as an investment vehicle for minors. Contributions can come from parents, relatives, friends, employers and certain organizations.

The general contribution limit is $5,000 per year, though there are different rules for certain deposits and for employer contributions.

The difference is important: you’re talking about money intended to grow over years, not a monthly benefit.

What Do You Have to Do Now?

If you have a child under 18 and a valid Social Security number, the prudent next step is to check whether their Trump Account has already been created and claim it if applicable.

You can review the official information at TrumpAccounts.gov and on the IRS page dedicated to the program. The IRS also indicates that the process requires an IRS account with ID.me and data such as the minor’s Social Security number, date of birth, and the child’s home address.

The figure of 60 million is impressive. But for a family, the truly important point is this: does your child’s account already exist, and what must you do for that money to start working in their favor?