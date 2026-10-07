Will You Receive a $500 Refund Check? These Americans Are Already Receiving It

If you purchased your health insurance through HealthCare.gov, there is a $500 payment that you could receive without having requested it. The United States government began sending these refunds toward the end of September, and the news is already raising a question among those who pay for their own coverage: how can I tell if that money also applies to me?

This isn’t a new federal stimulus check nor a benefit you can request by filling out a form. According to the White House, about 950,000 people in 30 states will receive a $500 payment tied to the fees charged to operate the federal market of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare.

The distribution began on September 30 and the payments are being mailed.

Who can receive the $500 refund?

Here’s a detail that could completely change the story for you: not everyone who has Obamacare will receive the money.

The program is mainly aimed at people who bought their insurance through the HealthCare.gov federal marketplace and did not receive federal subsidies to reduce the cost of their premium. The administration notes that most beneficiaries have incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level, although there are also cases of people with incomes below that threshold who did not receive subsidies.

Additionally, you must live in one of the 30 included states:

Texas, Florida and Ohio are among the states with the greatest number of people who will receive these payments.

Do you have to apply for the check?

No. That is one of the most important parts.

If you are part of the group identified by the administration, you do not need to file a new application to receive the $500. The checks are being mailed directly and will arrive accompanied by a letter signed by Donald Trump.

That means it’s wise to keep an eye on the mail if you bought your insurance through HealthCare.gov and paid the full premium.

But there’s one thing you should be clear about: having ACA insurance by itself does not guarantee the payment.

Why are these $500 dollars being issued?

The official explanation is that insurance companies paid fees to fund the operation of the federal marketplace. The White House argues that during the Biden administration, amounts charged were higher than necessary and that those resources ended up folded into the premiums paid by consumers. Now the government says it is returning that surplus.

However, the explanation has been questioned. The Associated Press reported that experts noted that part of the funds could come from fees accumulated during previous administrations and not exclusively from an alleged overcharge carried out during Biden’s presidency.

Therefore, if you are awaiting this money, the most important thing is not to call it a “stimulus check.” It is an extraordinary refund linked to the federal ACA marketplace and has specific requirements.

And if you have a HealthCare.gov account, it is also worth reviewing your insurance documents. For premium tax credits, HealthCare.gov explains that Form 1095-A and Form 8962 are essential to verify how much credit you actually qualified for based on your income.