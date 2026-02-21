Where to Find Shelters to Stay Warm in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – If you or someone you know needs a place to shelter during the winter, here are some places you can visit.

If you know others, please email information to kltv-noticiasetx@gray.tv

Salvation Army – 24-hour shelter for homeless or near-homeless individuals with a capacity for 200 people. (903) 592-4361. In the event of a declared emergency, there is additional space for 250 people at the Disaster Shelter.

American Red Cross – Open by request. Depending on the declared emergency. (903) 581-7981 or 1-866-505-4801.

Route 80 Rescue Mission – Open by request. Depending on the declared emergency. (903) 363-9265.

Gateway to Hope will open its doors as a warming center starting Friday, January 23 at 3:00 p.m. and will remain open until Monday at noon, offering a safe and warm space for those in need. It is located at 601 E. Valentine Street. 903-363-9265.

The City of Tyler/Smith County Disaster Response Plan offers these ideas for daytime warming locations:

• Medical centers, including local hospitals, clinics, and independent emergency rooms.

• Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, (903) 592-4361.

• Local fire stations: Check the activities and lodging at each center.

• Broadway Square Mall and other stores (on the city’s bus routes).

• Route 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine, (903) 617-6097 or (903) 216-9183, 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

• Cinemas: Check activities and lodging at each center.

• Churches: Check activities and lodging at each center.

• Schools: It depends on the declared emergency and whether school is in session.

Tyler Fire Department to check shelter availability. Call 903-535-0005 or 911.

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.; Sundays closed. Open to the public during the stated hours, with an estimated capacity of 500 people.

• Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College. Monday–Thursday, 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.; Friday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. Open to the public during those hours, with an estimated capacity of 120 people.

Senior Activity Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, (903) 597-0781. Estimated capacity: 125 people.

Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, (903) 531-1349, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with an estimated capacity for 200 people.

The City will operate a Daytime Warming Station at the Longview Expo Center, located at 1123 Jaycee Drive, from Saturday, January 24 to Monday, January 26.

The Warming Station will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will provide a safe place to shelter from the cold and to charge electronic devices.

Associated local nonprofit organizations will continue operating 24/7 shelters for those in need.

Visit LongviewTexas.gov/WinterWeather for more information.

The City of Marshall will open the Smith Community Center as a Convention Center from Saturday to Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day, according to Marshall Fire Chief David Rainwater.

The Ben Wheeler Fire Department will function as a convention center during inclement weather. Opening hours will be determined by the weather and updated on its Facebook page.

Oran White Civic Center will function as a convention center during the storm. The civic center is located to the left of the city hall/police department.