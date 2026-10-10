Who Can See Your IRS Information? What Really Protects Your Tax Return

When you file your tax return with the Internal Revenue Service, you’re revealing more than just a refund figure. There you reveal your income, your Social Security number or ITIN, banking information, dependents, and other data that can expose a large part of your financial situation.

That’s why there’s a question worth asking: who can actually see your IRS information?

The short answer is reassuring, though it has nuances. In general, your tax return and the information related to it are confidential. The agency itself explains that the Internal Revenue Code, specifically Section 6103, limits when those data can be disclosed.

Your tax return is not open to just anyone

Having the IRS hold your data doesn’t mean that any agency, company, or person can request and receive it.

The law sets out concrete circumstances in which the IRS may share tax information. Among them are certain cases related to tax administration, authorized investigations, and certain government programs. There are also rules for sharing information with federal, state, or local authorities in specific situations.

There are certain circumstances in taxpayers’ lives that allow the IRS to grant filing beyond the general deadline, and without penalties. Credit: Shutterstock

In other words: your return is not a public document.

And this is particularly important if someone ever asks you for a copy of your tax return “to verify your income.” Before handing it over, you need to know exactly who is requesting it, why they want it, and what authorization you are giving.

Can someone else view your IRS data?

Yes, but you typically need to authorize that access or there must be a legal basis for disclosure.

The IRS contemplates, among other options, two forms that are worth distinguishing:

This distinction may seem bureaucratic. It isn’t.

If you hired a tax professional, for example, you should not assume they have unlimited access to all your tax information simply because they prepared your return. The authorization and the scope of that authorization matter.

Review the IRS’s official rules on tax information disclosure

The greatest risk may lie outside the IRS

Here’s a part that is often overlooked in privacy discussions.

The IRS may have controls to protect your information, but you also must be careful where you store and with whom you share documents that contain your SSN, ITIN, banking information, or your children’s data.

The ITIN number is particularly important for foreign workers without legal residency in the United States. Credit: Shutterstock

The agency warns that tax-related identity theft can occur when someone uses stolen personal information to file a fraudulent return and claim a refund.

Therefore, if you receive an unexpected email, text message, or call claiming to represent the IRS and asking for financial information, there’s a simple rule: do not provide your data until you verify who is behind the request.

The IRS notes that it does not initiate contact by email or through social media to request personal or financial information.

There is a free tool to protect your tax return

If you want to add an extra layer of security, you can request an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN).

It is a six-digit code that helps the IRS verify your identity when you file a federal return. Anyone who has a SSN or ITIN and can verify their identity can request it, even if they are not required to file a return.

The PIN changes every year. And there is something important: the IRS warns that you should not share it with just anyone. Your tax preparer may need it to file your return, but the agency will not call you, text you, or email you to ask for it.

Apply for or check your IP PIN directly at IRS.gov

What should you do if you suspect someone used your data?

Don’t wait for the problem to grow. If you receive a notification from the IRS indicating that someone may have filed a return using your SSN or ITIN, the agency recommends acting immediately.

Among the tools available is Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit, used in certain tax-related identity theft scenarios.

You can also protect your online IRS account with multifactor authentication and regularly review your account activity. The agency recommends these measures precisely because tax information can become a doorway to other types of fraud.

Identity theft is a common crime in the United States that is also linked to taxes. Credit: methodshop | Pixabay

The privacy of your return is backed by law. But that doesn’t mean you can forget about it once you hit “submit.” Your tax data remains extremely sensitive information, and, in practice, much of its protection begins with knowing who you authorize to view it and when someone truly has the right to request it.