Arctic Air Arrives Later Today; Winter Storm Likely This Weekend

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – First Alert weather advisories will remain in effect from Friday night through Monday morning due to prolonged subfreezing temperatures and the effects of sleet and ice. Good morning, East Texas! Today you’ll need jackets and rain gear as scattered showers are popping up across the region, and intermittent rain is likely throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are hovering around 39 to 50°F and will hold steady through the afternoon as Arctic air begins to creep southward slowly. Temperatures today should stay above freezing, but will fall to freezing during Saturday morning in the northern half of East Texas. This Arctic air will have a harder time pressing into East Texas’ far eastern region, so some southern counties may not reach freezing until Saturday afternoon, though frost will affect everyone at some point on Saturday.

As overnight subfreezing temperatures take hold very early Saturday, scattered precipitation will begin to transform into freezing rain and sleet, and the wintry mix will steadily march southward during the day. There may be slick spots Saturday morning, but travel troubles are expected to become more widespread as Saturday progresses and into Sunday morning, with additional freezing rain, sleet, and possibly some light snow. The latter portion of the wintry mix will fall by midday Sunday, and the sky will then clear for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. As the cold air continues to push into the area tomorrow, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for the rest of Saturday, all Sunday, and into Monday morning, meaning we should all be prepared for a prolonged cold snap. Sunday and Monday mornings look especially cold, with overnight lows ranging from 10 to 20°F, and wind chills could dip into the single digits in some spots.

Finally, many locations will reach afternoon highs of around 35°F on Monday, though some nearby areas and north of I-20 could stay just below freezing during the warmest part of the day, before plummeting again to around 10°F by Tuesday morning. Roads will be difficult to navigate this weekend and Monday, as much of the ice and sleet that’s expected to fall will likely remain frozen through Monday afternoon. In addition to dangerous travel conditions, the ice could trigger power outages for some due to ice buildup on power lines or nearby trees, so we advise keeping devices charged and having flashlights, warm clothing, and blankets ready in case you lose electricity and heating. There will still be tweaks to today’s forecast and the weekend forecast, as well as several live updates once this winter storm reaches East Texas. Be sure to have the First Alert Weather app downloaded on your phones and tablets so we can keep you informed with the latest updates. More information coming soon.