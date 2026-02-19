Harrison County Commissioners Approve Tax-Reduction Extension for Cable Manufacturer

Harrison County, TX (East Texas News) – The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted to approve an extension of a state reimbursement program, which would grant General Cable Industries a five-year tax reduction.

The Texas Enterprise Zone Program (EZP) is a state program that refunds sales and use taxes, designed to spur investment and the creation of jobs across the state.

General Cable’s tax exemption would make it more attractive for the company to expand and add 75 more jobs in the coming year, according to the company’s tax-reduction application. Construction of an additional facility is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and the company will hire locally.

General Cable is part of the Prysmian Group, which operates 104 plants in 50 countries according to the Prysmian Group’s website.

