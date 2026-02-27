Cloudy but Dry Today; Winter Storm Arrives This Weekend

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A first-level weather alert will remain in effect from Friday night through Monday morning due to low temperatures and the impact of sleet and ice. Good morning, East Texas! The day starts calm, cloudy, and cold, with overnight lows dipping to roughly 44–49°F (7–9°C). Dense fog is possible this morning, so plan for a little extra time getting to work. The sky will stay mostly cloudy today, but afternoon temperatures are expected to approach normal for this time of year, around 50–59°F (10–15°C). As we all know by now, the big changes arrive tomorrow, Friday, as a very strong Arctic cold front pushes into East Texas in the early hours, causing a slow but steady drop in temperatures through the afternoon, likely reaching freezing (32°F / 0°C) sometime after midnight Friday into Saturday morning and staying below freezing for many through the weekend and into Monday morning. While a fierce, continuous cold spell is enough to warrant a weather alert this weekend, we’re also likely to see wintry precipitation and ice buildup that will affect travel starting Saturday morning. The forecast currently calls for cold rain on Friday, but it will transition to freezing rain from Friday night into Saturday morning, before turning into a mix of freezing rain and sleet.

Saturday could bring snow to the northern counties, but for most of East Texas the icing problems from freezing rain and sleet will dominate. This wintry mix will continue through Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday, before finally diminishing around midday Sunday. In addition to creating dangerous travel conditions, the ice could trigger power outages in some areas due to accumulation on power lines or in nearby trees. Most of East Texas should rise above freezing by Monday afternoon, before dipping back below freezing Monday night and Tuesday morning. In the coming days, more details will be released about the exact timing, as well as a clearer sense of what and where the winter precipitation will fall and how much. Use this time to prepare your homes and pantries before the cold and ice arrive. There’s no need to panic-buy or empty your local grocery store. Be sure to have the First Alert Weather app downloaded on your phones and tablets so we can keep you informed with the latest updates. More information coming soon.