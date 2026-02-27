Your Personality Can Protect or Age Your Brain, According to a Study

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthier for longer.

A new study shows that people who worry more, lack self-discipline, and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also translates into a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found that staying socially engaged with others could yield about an extra year of life free from dementia.

If you keep anxiety in check and stay organized and goal-directed, you could achieve two additional years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published on Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.