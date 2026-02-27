Your Personality Can Protect or Age Your Brain, According to a Study

February 27, 2026

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthier for longer.

A new study shows that people who worry more, lack self-discipline, and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also translates into a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found that staying socially engaged with others could yield about an extra year of life free from dementia.

If you keep anxiety in check and stay organized and goal-directed, you could achieve two additional years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published on Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Cloudy but Dry Today; Winter Storm Arrives This Weekend

Latest Posts