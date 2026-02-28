Video: Lindale Car Chase Ends with a PIT Maneuver

LINDALE, Texas (East Texas News) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) released on Wednesday a video of a vehicle pursuit that ended when a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver forced the pickup to crash into the side of an 18-wheeler.

The pursuit began when DPS troopers attempted to stop the stolen pickup on I-20, which led to a chase through downtown Lindale several months ago, according to Lindale Police Captain Brent Chambers.

The video shows the driver blowing through red lights and weaving off the roadway.

DPS officers, with assistance from Lindale police, deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle. The pursuit concluded after a PIT maneuver caused the vehicle to crash into the side of an 18-wheeler before being boxed in by a patrol car.

The suspect was arrested in the middle of the highway.