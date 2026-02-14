How to Ensure Your Pet’s Shelter Protects It from Winter Weather

LONGVIEW, Texas (NORTHEAST TEXAS NEWS) – In light of the approaching winter storm and dropping temperatures, here is how to protect your animals.

“Undoubtedly, indoors is the safest place for pets during this harsh weather,” said Jenna George, the executive director of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

But if it’s not possible to bring the pet inside…

“If it is absolutely impossible,” said George, “the most important thing is to ensure they are sheltered on all three sides, with a solid roof, elevated off the ground, and protected from the wind and the elements.”

George explained that if you have to leave your pet outdoors, you must adapt the environment.

However, some good intentions can actually pull the cold directly toward your animals.

“Many times, people use blankets, straw and other materials to keep their animals warm,” said George, “although the intent is good, these materials trap moisture, which freezes in these temperatures, making the animals feel much colder.”

So, what can you use to protect outdoor pets?

“Use straw, not hay,” said George. “What you really need is straw to insulate an outdoor shelter, rather than hay.”

Although both look similar, they work very differently, as one holds moisture and the other does not.

So, as you shop, be sure to add straw to your list.

And if you can’t find it anywhere…

“We are distributing straw to Gregg County residents, to anyone who needs a little extra insulation for their outdoor pets,” said George. “It’s here, it’s free. We encourage anyone who needs it to come by. We’ll help with everything you need to ensure the safety of your pets.”

Where to get straw:

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

Hours: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday

The straw is free, packaged, and ready for pickup.

Additional tips for outdoor pets during bad weather:

Salt and ice-melting products can severely burn a pet’s paw pads, cause cracking, and lead to poisoning (vomiting, diarrhea, seizures) if they lick it off.

Protect your pets during frosty conditions by cleaning their paws with a damp cloth after walks, using ice-melt products that are safe for pets and salt-free, and considering the use of booties.