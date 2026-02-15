51-Year-Old Man Shot by Federal Agents Has Died, Hospital Document Says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 51-year-old man who was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis has died, according to a hospital document obtained by AP.

Federal agents have shot another person in Minneapolis amid immigration raids there, Governor Tim Walz said.

Walz, a Democrat, said in a Saturday post on social media that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting and urged President Donald Trump to end the operation in Minnesota. Details surrounding the shooting were not clear.

On Friday, thousands of protesters took to the streets against the mass detentions of immigrants, filling the city in frigid conditions and demanding that federal forces withdraw.

Protesters have been gathering daily in the Twin Cities since January 7, when Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Agents have repeatedly clashed with members of the community and activists tracking their movements.