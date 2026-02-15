Turn Back the Clocks: Winter Time Begins This Weekend

At 2:00 a.m. local time, clocks are set back by one hour, signaling the start of standard time, which means brighter mornings and afternoons that will darken earlier. This adjustment, commonly known as the “time change,” is a routine practice in the country, though it is not without controversy.

Why does the time change in the United States?

Daylight Saving Time was first implemented in 1918 during World War I, with the aim of saving energy by making better use of daylight in the warmer months.

Although it was introduced as a temporary measure, over time it has become the norm across much of the country. However, the time change has sparked debates across various sectors, mainly because of its potential effects on health and on people’s productivity.

Implications of the shift to standard time

The primary positive effect of standard time is that, by resetting the clocks, mornings are brighter, which can ease morning routines and improve the mood of many people.

However, a direct consequence is that evenings will get darker earlier, which could limit outdoor activities and increase household energy use due to the need for artificial lighting.

Another important issue is how the body adapts. This shift can desynchronize people’s circadian rhythms, causing sleep difficulties, fatigue, and a temporary impact on overall well-being.

Which U.S. States Change the Time?

Although most states in the United States follow the practice, there are exceptions. Arizona and Hawaii do not adjust their clocks, opting to maintain a year-round schedule.

Duration of standard time in the United States

Despite efforts by some states to end the time change, the system remains at the federal level. Among the reasons are the preferences of certain economic sectors, such as retail and transportation, that benefit from more afternoon daylight during daylight saving time, as well as the complexity involved in coordinating a nationwide shift.

In this regard, standard time lasts roughly four months in the United States, while daylight saving time covers the rest of the year. While some countries, such as those in Europe, are considering abolishing the practice, the debate in the United States continues.