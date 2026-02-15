Unattended Candle Causes Fire in Longview Home, Firefighters Say

LONGVIEW, Texas (East Texas News) – A candle left unattended sparked a blaze at a home Thursday afternoon, leaving a family of four without a place to live and causing about $50,000 in damages, according to the Longview Fire Department.

The department reported that firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Pinebrook Place around 4:17 p.m. after reports of a house fire.

First arriving units found smoke billowing from the front door and evacuated a nearby duplex because of the smoke.

According to the Office of the Fire Chief, investigators conducted a scene examination once the fire was out. After documenting the scene, interviewing witnesses, and evaluating burn patterns, investigators determined that the fire originated on a mattress in one of the bedrooms, sparked by an unattended candle.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire. However, there were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist those affected. Firefighters also rescued the family’s pet.

The Longview Fire Department urges residents to exercise extra caution when using candles, never leave them unattended, and keep flames away from combustible materials.