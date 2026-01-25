Man Accused of Pointing a Gun at Neighbors and Barricading Himself in His Whitehouse Home

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (East Texas News) – Smith County deputies arrested Sunday a man accused of pointing a gun at his neighbors.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 p.m., deputies responded to the 17700 block of CR 2194, where Luis Arredondo-Villalobos was brandishing and pointing a firearm at his neighbors.

The press release indicated that deputies spoke with several neighbors who confirmed Arredondo-Villalobos’s behavior and said he appeared to be intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were also told by Arredondo-Villalobos’s brother that there were firearms inside the home.

The deputies attempted to eject Arredondo-Villalobos from his home using loudspeakers, but they were unsuccessful, according to the press release.

The Smith County SWAT team then arrived at the residence and continued negotiating with Arredondo-Villalobos to come out of the dwelling, according to the press release.

After several hours of negotiations, the SWAT team used an armored vehicle to approach the house and discharged a canister of pepper spray through the window, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the press release, Arredondo-Villalobos exited through the front door and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The release notes that Arredondo-Villalobos is being held at the Smith County Jail with a $50,000 bond, and an ICE detainer has been issued against him.