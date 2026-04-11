Marshall Declares Local Disaster After Main Water Pipe Break Forces Schools and Businesses to Close

MARSHALL, Texas (East Texas News) – The city of Marshall declared a local disaster on Tuesday after the rupture of a 24-inch main water line disrupted service across numerous parts of the city.

The break, described by municipal authorities as a “main transmission line,” occurred in the 1600 block of Spring Street on Tuesday morning.

The declaration, signed by Mayor Amy Ware, stated that “extraordinary measures must be taken to ease the suffering of residents and to protect and rehabilitate property.”

The city activated its emergency operations center to coordinate the response efforts, authorities said.

Several businesses across the city announced closures due to low water pressure or a complete lack of supply, and Marshall Independent School District canceled classes for the day.

The city first reported the problem shortly after 6:45 a.m., indicating that it had received notices of low water pressure as crews began work on another break at Sanford and West Houston streets.