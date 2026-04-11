Marshall Declares Local Disaster After Main Water Pipe Break Forces Schools and Businesses to Close

April 11, 2026

MARSHALL, Texas (East Texas News) – The city of Marshall declared a local disaster on Tuesday after the rupture of a 24-inch main water line disrupted service across numerous parts of the city.

The break, described by municipal authorities as a “main transmission line,” occurred in the 1600 block of Spring Street on Tuesday morning.

The declaration, signed by Mayor Amy Ware, stated that “extraordinary measures must be taken to ease the suffering of residents and to protect and rehabilitate property.”

The city activated its emergency operations center to coordinate the response efforts, authorities said.

Several businesses across the city announced closures due to low water pressure or a complete lack of supply, and Marshall Independent School District canceled classes for the day.

The city first reported the problem shortly after 6:45 a.m., indicating that it had received notices of low water pressure as crews began work on another break at Sanford and West Houston streets.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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