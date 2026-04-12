Marshall School District Suspends Classes After City Water Main Break

Marshall, Texas (East Texas News) — The Marshall Independent School District has announced that classes will be suspended on Tuesday due to water-pressure issues caused by a rupture in the main water line.

The Marshall ISD posted the announcement around 8 a.m., noting that parents could pick up their children if they were already at the school. Elementary bus routes will begin operating at 11:30 a.m., while middle and high school routes will start at noon.

The suspension is due to a rupture in the main water line that is affecting water pressure citywide, according to the City of Marshall.

City officials said the break is located in the 1600 block of Spring Street.

City Hall first reported the issue shortly after 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, after receiving reports of low water pressure as crews began repairs on another main-line break on Sanford and West Houston streets.