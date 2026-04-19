One Person Detained After Shooting in Smith County

April 18, 2026

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – One person has been detained after a shooting in Montgomery Gardens, located northeast of Tyler.

Larry Christian, spokesperson for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said on Monday afternoon that one individual was in custody. Christian initially reported that someone had been transported to the hospital, but he later clarified that there were no injuries.

Christian explained that a dispute unfolded at a home in Montgomery Gardens, and a man opened fire at a vehicle.

Christian noted that the man will be charged with aggravated assault.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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