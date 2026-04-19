One Person Detained After Shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – One person has been detained after a shooting in Montgomery Gardens, located northeast of Tyler.

Larry Christian, spokesperson for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said on Monday afternoon that one individual was in custody. Christian initially reported that someone had been transported to the hospital, but he later clarified that there were no injuries.

Christian explained that a dispute unfolded at a home in Montgomery Gardens, and a man opened fire at a vehicle.

Christian noted that the man will be charged with aggravated assault.