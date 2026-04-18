Eric Dane Dies at 53, Star of Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria

AP – Eric Dane, the renowned actor known for “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria,” who later in life became a steadfast advocate for ALS awareness, died on Thursday. He was 53.

His representatives said that Dane died of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after he announced his diagnosis.

“His last days were spent surrounded by cherished friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” said a statement requesting privacy for his family. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same struggle. He will be deeply missed and will always be remembered fondly. Eric adored his fans and is eternally grateful for the love and support he has received.”

Dane was born on November 9, 1972, and grew up in California. His father, a Navy serviceman, died from a gunshot wound when he was seven. After high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, landing guest roles on series such as “Saved by the Bell,” “Married…With Children,” “Charmed,” and “X-Men: The Last Stand,” as well as a season on the short‑lived medical drama “Gideon’s Crossing.”

His breakout came in the mid-2000s, when he was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as McSteamy, in ABC’s medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” a role he played from 2006 to 2012 and that he reprised in 2021. In 2019, he underwent a dramatic shift and became Cal Jacobs, a troubled married man, in HBO’s provocative drama “Euphoria,” a role he held until his death.

Dane also starred, as Tom Chandler, the captain of a United States Navy destroyer at sea after a global catastrophe wipes out the majority of the world’s population, in TNT’s drama “The Last Ship.” In 2017, production paused as Dane battled depression.

Dane announced in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive disease that attacks the nerve cells controlling the muscles throughout the body.

ALS gradually destroys nerve cells and the connections needed to walk, speak clearly, and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of diagnosis.

Dane became an advocate for ALS awareness, holding a press conference in Washington about health-insurance preauthorization. In June 2025, Dane stated: “Some of you may know me from television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, where I portray a doctor. But today I’m here to speak briefly as a patient fighting ALS.” In September of that year, ALS Network named Dane the winner of its Defender of the Year award, recognizing his commitment to raising awareness and supporting people living with ALS.

Dane’s memoirs are slated for publication in 2026. “Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments” will be released by The Open Field, Maria Shriver’s imprint at Penguin Random House. According to Open Field, Dane will recount pivotal moments in his life, from his first day on “Grey’s Anatomy” to the births of his two daughters and the moment he learned he had ALS.

“I want to capture the moments that shaped me—the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted—so that, at the very least, those who read it will remember what it means to live with heart,” Dane said in a statement about the book’s announcement. “If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”