Boil Water Advisory Issued for Indian Springs Lake Estates in Polk County

April 17, 2026

POLK COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) — A boil-water advisory has been issued for Indian Springs Lake Estates in Polk County due to work on the water distribution system.

According to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management, Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil-water advisory for all residents of the Indian Springs Lake Estates community.

The advisory stems from a repair being performed on the area’s water line.

To eliminate all potentially harmful microbes, the water should be boiled for at least two minutes and then allowed to cool before use.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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