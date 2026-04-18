Boil Water Advisory Issued for Indian Springs Lake Estates in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) — A boil-water advisory has been issued for Indian Springs Lake Estates in Polk County due to work on the water distribution system.

According to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management, Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil-water advisory for all residents of the Indian Springs Lake Estates community.

The advisory stems from a repair being performed on the area’s water line.

To eliminate all potentially harmful microbes, the water should be boiled for at least two minutes and then allowed to cool before use.