Oil Spill at Lone Star Lake Traced to U.S. Steel Drilling Platform, Authorities Say

LONE STAR, Texas (East Texas News) – The oil spill that has affected nearly the entire shoreline of Ellison Creek Reservoir originated from a drilling platform located on land owned by U.S. Steel.

The spill occurred Friday around 5:30 p.m., and several state and local agencies stepped in as cleanup efforts continued over the weekend.

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder said in a statement released Monday that the spill originated from a reserve well on a drilling platform owned by U.S. Steel.

The statement noted that Reeder met on Monday morning with the Morris County Office of Emergency Management, the County District 2 Commissioner, and other officials.

“During that meeting, calls were placed to the Texas Forest Service, the Texas Railroad Commission, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Northeast Texas Water District, and the office of Representative Gary VanDeaver to ensure that all relevant agencies were aware and actively involved in the response,” the statement said.

It stated that a Texas Railroad Commission inspector is on the scene this Monday to continue inspecting the area and gauge the extent of the impact.

Barriers have also been installed to prevent access to the lake for swimmers and boaters for safety reasons.

Residents who have seen the affected shores or have other pertinent information are asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 903-645-2232.