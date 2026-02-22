SWEPCO Deploys Additional Crews to Longview Ahead of Weekend Power Outages

Longview, Texas (East Texas News) — With the possibility of weekend power outages tied to winter weather, SWEPCO is bracing for the worst.

There are already additional crews on site due to the ongoing replacement of electrical poles, and more line workers are en route.

SWEPCO External Relations Manager Mark Robinson said the extra line workers have been in the area for about a year performing pole upgrade work. That will be a big help if outages occur because of ice buildup.

“They’re in the area, so we already have a heightened level of activity here, and we’ll also deploy those crews, which is great because they’re already here,” Robinson said.

Robinson noted that the crews are preparing.

“We will definitely schedule our rest periods to gear up before the storm,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the weight of ice is the biggest challenge they will face.

“Around half an inch of ice translates to about 500 pounds of average load,” Robinson said.

He added that pine trees can also carry extra weight.

“The pine needles that stay on into winter accumulate a ton of ice. They will push into the lines and could yank them down. And when they thaw, you can imagine what happens next. So ice accumulation can lead to multiple outages,” Robinson said.

Robinson indicated that if necessary, crews will work on roadways, which could be slick.

“Please give us space and slow down as we work. Specifically, if there’s ice, I’d say stay home if you can,” Robinson urged.

Because SWEPCO has ramped up tree-trimming efforts for months, outages may be reduced thanks to the solid work our forestry crews have carried out over the past year. And they will continue their efforts into 2026, Robinson noted.

He said the crews are as prepared as they can be.

“It could be a long weekend. We’re not sure yet, but we’re prepared,” Robinson said.

Robinson said many line workers are on the way and will arrive Friday. They will be stationed at Maude Cobb or Lear Park in Longview.