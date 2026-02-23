Texas Department of Transportation Prepares Roads for Upcoming Winter Storms

LONGVIEW, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – This past Wednesday, along I-20 and State Highway 31, TxDOT crews could be seen spraying brine solutions, or salting the roads, in advance of the looming winter storms expected this weekend.

But this brine solution isn’t the only measure…

“Regardless of the pre-treatments we perform ahead of time, there’s always a possibility of hazards,” said Jeff Williford, TxDOT public information officer. “This brine isn’t a magical cure that prevents freezing everywhere we apply it. It helps keep the roads clear and makes our job easier.”

Williford said the TxDOT guidance on traveling in this weather is clear:

“The first thing we recommend is to stay home,” he said.

He explained that bridges and overpasses tend to freeze more quickly, as do…

“We have a lot of trees here in East Texas,” Williford said. “Those shaded areas, especially on secondary roads, can freeze much more quickly.”

And if you find yourself slipping on icy roads…

“Turn the wheel in the direction you’re sliding,” Williford said, “ease off the accelerator or brake. With luck, you’ll slow down and come to a gradual, controlled stop.”

Williford recommends checking local news forecasts regularly to stay up to date on weather conditions.

“We’re not meteorologists,” he said. “We follow the published forecasts — see the local news — but we’ll have crews on standby around the clock.”

You can visit drivetexas.org to view current road conditions and get a better sense of how the weather is impacting travel.