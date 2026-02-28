Two Avocado Servings Per Week Boost Heart Health

February 28, 2026

(CNN) – Good news for avocado lovers: it turns out eating them is an excellent way to support heart health.

A government-backed study found that consuming at least two servings per week, which equates to one avocado, reduces the risk of suffering a heart attack by 21%.

It also noted that consuming avocado in place of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats like bacon was especially beneficial.

Experts said that anything you can do to improve heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that heart disease claims a life every 36 seconds.

