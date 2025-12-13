Whataburger Construction Site Raid Detains Several People

December 13, 2025

According to preliminary reports, officials had detained several Hispanic workers.

The operation took place at a construction site for a Whataburger restaurant.

ICE arrests this morning at a construction site in Marietta. Several agents were at this Whataburger construction site.

The construction was halted following the operation, as you can see in the video.

Todd Lyons, the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), warned on Sunday that his agents would arrest anyone who is in the country unlawfully.

Lyons made the statement during an exclusive interview with CBS News, in which he also asserted that they would take strong measures against companies that employ undocumented immigrants.

Lyons said that his agency would prioritize its “limited resources” in arresting and deporting “the worst of the worst,” referring to those with serious criminal records, but that those without authorization to live in the country would also be detained during operations.

