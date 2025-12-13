The 12 Groups for the FIFA World Cup 2026

December 12, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News and AP) — The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump; Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum; and Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney drawing the balls for their own nations from the pots during a ceremony at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

There was little surprise at the outset of the draw for the tournament expanded to 48 nations, given that FIFA had assigned the three co-hosts to their groups back in February 2024.

Here are the 12 groups of the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and winner of Playoff D

Group B: Canada, the winner of Playoff A, Qatar and Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and the winner of Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, the winner of Playoff B and Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, the winner of Playoff 2 and Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan

Group K: Portugal, the winner of Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama

