Willie Colón Dies at 75: Salsa Legend and Fania Icon

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family, as the statement reads.

“Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief,” the message signed by the family of William Anthony Colón Román, his given name, read.

Born April 28, 1950, in the Bronx, New York, Colón became one of the most influential figures in salsa history. Of Puerto Rican descent, his cultural identity was reinforced by his grandmother, who taught him Spanish and instilled Puerto Rican pride amid the New York surroundings where he grew up.

His musical education began on the flute and clarinet, before he shifted to the trumpet at 13. Yet it was the trombone that made him an icon.

In 1967, at just 16 years old, he recorded his first album with Héctor Lavoe, a historic collaboration that propelled hits such as Calle Luna, Calle Sol, Che Che Colé, and El día de mi suerte. During the 1970s he emerged as a central figure in the salsa movement and the legendary Fania All Stars.

In 1977 he publicly introduced Rubén Blades on the album Metiendo mano, marking the beginning of one of the genre’s most influential alliances.

Blades had shared on Friday a post on social media expressing concern for Colón’s health after learning that he was hospitalized, sending prayers and support to his family.

Throughout his career, Willie Colón recorded more than 32 albums, earned nine Gold Records and five Platinum, and sold more than eight million copies worldwide. He was nominated eight times for the Grammy Award in the Tropical Music category.

Beyond his musical legacy, he appeared in film and television productions such as Vigilante, The Last Fight, Salsa, Miami Vice, and the telenovela La intrusa.

His last performance in Puerto Rico took place on August 9, 2025, when he gave a sold-out concert in San Juan with the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by maestro Ángel “Cucco” Peña.

Willie Colón leaves an indelible mark on Latin music, being regarded as one of the architects of the urban and social sound that defined modern salsa.