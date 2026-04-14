Sworn Statement: Smith County Shooting Began as an Argument Over Porcelain Dolls

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) – According to an affidavit, a shooting in Smith County began as an argument over stolen porcelain dolls.

The affidavit states that Alexs Zavala, 25, of Tyler, opened fire Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Montgomery Gardens, northeast of the Tyler city limits.

The affidavit indicates that a man and a woman arrived and asked Zavala about his whereabouts and about the porcelain dolls he had taken after the woman had not repaid the money she owed him.

The affidavit states that after Zavala told them he was at home, the man and the woman showed up at Zavala’s residence. Zavala said he grabbed a weapon from his back porch when the man and woman refused to leave his driveway after being told several times to depart.

The affidavit indicates that Zavala claimed the man told him he would come back for several people at the residence and that later he told Zavala he would “shoot up the place.” However, Zavala also said he did not see a weapon on either of them.

The affidavit states that Zavala fired three or four shots at the man’s feet, after which they got into a vehicle and left.

The affidavit indicates that deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the victims at the scene, and both said they were in the vehicle when it was struck several times by gunfire. The affidavit also notes that three shell casings were found at the entryway matching Zavala’s weapon.

Investigators who arrived at the scene also reported that the car had sustained damage: the passenger-side door had taken most of the gunfire, and two tires were punctured.

Zavala was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to Smith County Jail. He is awaiting a bond hearing.