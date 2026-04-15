A Frosty Start Gives Way to a Sunny and Cool Afternoon

East Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! The day has started off very cold with frost, as overnight low temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s °F. Be sure to bundle up well, both you and the kids, before heading outside! The sun and the return of southerly winds will push the temperature up this afternoon, with highs returning to the 60s °F. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday, but a noticeable breeze and lower humidity keep today’s fire danger at a moderate to high level, so it would be best to avoid any outdoor burning if possible.

Temperatures will rise quickly this week, with highs reaching 70 °F on Wednesday; then we’ll again see temperatures above 80 °F on Thursday and Friday afternoon. The warming trend will continue through the weekend, with highs around 80 °F, and in warmer spots they could even reach the 90s °F! Rain chances remain nearly nil for the rest of the week, so get ready for plenty of sun as we ride another round on the East Texas temperature roller coaster.